Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Cambodian Minister of Defense Tea Seiha during visits with senior government officials in Phnom Penh, June 4, 2024. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8448429
|VIRIN:
|240604-D-TT977-1539
|Resolution:
|6367x4245
|Size:
|18.67 MB
|Location:
|PHNOM PHEN, KH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visit to Cambodia [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
