    SECDEF Visit to Cambodia [Image 10 of 12]

    SECDEF Visit to Cambodia

    PHNOM PHEN, CAMBODIA

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Chad McNeeley   

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Cambodian Minister of Defense Tea Seiha welcomes Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to Phnom Penh, June 4, 2024. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 06:42
    Photo ID: 8448427
    VIRIN: 240604-D-TT977-1493
    Resolution: 7156x4771
    Size: 15.3 MB
    Location: PHNOM PHEN, KH
    Cambodia
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Pacific
    secdefaustin

