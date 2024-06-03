2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Ariyanna Perez-Fayson

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Ariyanna Perez-Fayson, Network Operations NCO for HQ Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



As NETOPS NCO for Alpha Company, Sgt. Perez-Fayson assists with troubleshooting signal equipment of 15 Scalable Node Network teams in the company.



She is a great asset for the unit, by ensuring 2d Platoon SNN equipment was ready during Table III and Table IV, in preparation for their upcoming Signal Range Density Exercise.



She also assisted with the troubleshooting and updates for 1st Platoon nodes to mitigate any network failures in future missions. In addition, she ensured each node have the proper COMSEC keys needed for the proper operation of the equipment to include radios and JBCP. (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

