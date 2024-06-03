Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSOJTF-L Swaps Off [Image 1 of 5]

    CSOJTF-L Swaps Off

    JORDAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Jackson 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Phil Ryan, the former commander of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant, embraces U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy during the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force- Levant change of command ceremony, Jordan, May 30, 2024. Change of command ceremonies highlight the outgoing commander’s achievements while welcoming the new commander to their area of responsibility. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Steven Steele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 04:44
    Photo ID: 8448306
    VIRIN: 240530-A-VF251-9496
    Resolution: 5529x3686
    Size: 989.5 KB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSOJTF-L Swaps Off [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jermaine Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSOJTF-L Swaps Off
    CSOJTF-L Swaps Off
    CSOJTF-L Swaps Off
    CSOJTF-L Swaps Off
    CSOJTF-L Swaps Off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command ceremony
    cooperation
    Army
    LEVANT
    CSOJTF-L
    Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT