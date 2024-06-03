CSOJTF-L Swaps Off

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Phil Ryan, the former commander of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant, embraces U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy during the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force- Levant change of command ceremony, Jordan, May 30, 2024. Change of command ceremonies highlight the outgoing commander’s achievements while welcoming the new commander to their area of responsibility. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Steven Steele)

