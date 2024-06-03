Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 1 of 3]

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Martin Heinen 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Patrick Ledbetter (left) listens to a description of the capabilities and characteristics of a German attack helicopter Tiger from one of its two crewmen, May 30, at the annual Hessentag State Fair held in the Northern Hessian town of Fritzlar.

    The Tiger is a multi-role attack helicopter used in support of operations by the German Army’s Rapid Forces Division.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 3 of 3], by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

