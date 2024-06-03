U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Patrick Ledbetter (left) listens to a description of the capabilities and characteristics of a German attack helicopter Tiger from one of its two crewmen, May 30, at the annual Hessentag State Fair held in the Northern Hessian town of Fritzlar.
The Tiger is a multi-role attack helicopter used in support of operations by the German Army’s Rapid Forces Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8448250
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-GO156-3389
|Resolution:
|3338x2496
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 3 of 3], by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT