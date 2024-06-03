U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Patrick Ledbetter (left) listens to a description of the capabilities and characteristics of a German attack helicopter Tiger from one of its two crewmen, May 30, at the annual Hessentag State Fair held in the Northern Hessian town of Fritzlar.



The Tiger is a multi-role attack helicopter used in support of operations by the German Army’s Rapid Forces Division.

Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 3 of 3], by Martin Heinen