YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2024) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito Akira, commander-in-chief, Self-Defense Fleet talks with Cmdr. Andy Domina, commanding officer, of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN761), in the wardroom of the boat at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29. Springfield is home-ported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:22 Photo ID: 8448239 VIRIN: 240529-N-WM182-1106 Resolution: 4979x3319 Size: 1.81 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240529-N-WM182-1106 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.