    JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    240529-N-WM182-1098 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2024) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito Akira, commander-in-chief, Self-Defense Fleet talks with Cmdr. Andy Domina, commanding officer, of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), in the wardroom of the ship at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29. Springfield is home-ported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

