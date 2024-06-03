240529-N-WM182-1036

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2024) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito Akira, commander-in-chief, Self-Defense Fleet, looks through the periscope of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29. Springfield is home-ported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:22
