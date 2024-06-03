240529-N-WM182-1026

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2024) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, left; Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, second from left; Vice Adm. Saito Akira, commander-in-chief, Self-Defense Fleet, center; Cmdr. Andy Domina, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN761), second from right; Command Master Chief Joshua Clarke, chief of the boat, USS Springfield, stand on the brow of the ship at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29. Springfield is home-ported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

