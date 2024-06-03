Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    240529-N-JU657-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 28, 2024) Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, visits quarters on the pier for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 28. Springfield is homeported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Samuel R. Boyle)

