240529-N-JU657-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 28, 2024) Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, visits quarters on the pier for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 28. Springfield is homeported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Samuel R. Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8448217
|VIRIN:
|240529-N-JU657-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240529-N-JU657-1003 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT