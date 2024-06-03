LS1 McPherson reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 29, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Abraham McPherson, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Hooks, ground electronic maintenance officer, NSA Souda Bay, on May 29, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

