    240524-N-JU657-1002

    JAPAN

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Samuel Boyle 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    240524-N-JU657-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 24, 2024) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, May 24. Springfield is homeported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Samuel R. Boyle)

