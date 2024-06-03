NSA Souda Bay ribbon cutting ceremony for 24/7 unmanned fitness access

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 31, 2024) Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and NSA Souda Bay Morale, Welfare, and Recreation employees cut a ceremonial ribbon to announce the fitness center’s 24/7 access on May 31, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

