    NSA Souda Bay ribbon cutting ceremony for 24/7 unmanned fitness access

    NSA Souda Bay ribbon cutting ceremony for 24/7 unmanned fitness access

    GREECE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 31, 2024) Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and NSA Souda Bay Morale, Welfare, and Recreation employees cut a ceremonial ribbon to announce the fitness center’s 24/7 access on May 31, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 01:33
    Photo ID: 8448093
    VIRIN: 240531-N-EM691-1018
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay ribbon cutting ceremony for 24/7 unmanned fitness access, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

