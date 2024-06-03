MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors embark Australian HMAS Adelaide for Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal

Royal Australian Navy sailors use a crane to lift a U.S. Marine Corps Humvee assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, on HMAS Adelaide (L01) at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, June 2, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

