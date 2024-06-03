Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USS Ronald Reagan [Image 18 of 18]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USS Ronald Reagan

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240604-N-NF288-112 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, June 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 00:51
    Photo ID: 8448048
    VIRIN: 240604-N-NF288-8344
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 836.48 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USS Ronald Reagan [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    #ddg #114 #cvn #76 #RAS

