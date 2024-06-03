Audacious Warrior provides joint training opportunities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benito Pacheco, EOD technician with the Nebraska Air National Guard's 155th Air Refueling Wing, prepares to employ a percusion actuated nuetralizer May 13, 2024, as part of the Audacious Warrior exercise at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in central Wisconsin. The nine day exercise was hosted by the Wisconsin ANG's 115th Fighter Wing, and included over 70 participants assigned to the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps, as well as military EOD specialists from the Czech Republic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

