U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominic Myrick, a line non-commissioned officer with the Formal Marksmanship Training Center, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marines Corps Installations Pacific, marks targets during a pistol marksmanship competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. Marines stationed across Okinawa gathered to test their skills against each other and determine the best marksman among them. The OIMC is a quarterly event that allows Marines to maintain their weapon efficiency and enhance their lethality by engaging targets with a secondary weapon system. Myrick is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 22:11 Photo ID: 8447879 VIRIN: 240523-M-OY081-1082 Resolution: 4988x3325 Size: 8.04 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa Marines enhance lethality with M18 service pistol | Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.