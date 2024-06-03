Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa Marines enhance lethality with M18 service pistol | Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    Okinawa Marines enhance lethality with M18 service pistol | Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Drew Moon, a correctional specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires an M18 service pistol during a pistol marksmanship competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. Marines stationed across Okinawa gathered to test their skills against each other and determine the best marksman among them. The OIMC is a quarterly event that allows Marines to maintain their weapon efficiency and enhance their lethality by engaging targets with a secondary weapon system. Moon is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 22:12
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    US Marines
    Weapon Proficiency
    MCIPAC
    Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

