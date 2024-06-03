Okinawa Marines enhance lethality with M18 service pistol | Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

A U.S. Marine with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires an M18 service pistol during a pistol marksmanship competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. Marines stationed across Okinawa gathered to test their skills against each other and determine the best marksman among them. The OIMC is a quarterly event that allows Marines to maintain their weapon efficiency and enhance their lethality by engaging targets with a secondary weapon system. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

