Okinawa Marines enhance lethality with M18 service pistol | Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Sagan, center, the officer in charge of Communication Strategy and Operations, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires an M18 service pistol during a pistol marksmanship competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. Marines stationed across Okinawa gathered to test their skills against each other and determine the best marksman among them. The OIMC is a quarterly event that allows Marines to maintain their weapon efficiency and enhance their lethality by engaging targets with a secondary weapon system. Sagan is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

