BTF flies farther with 909th ARS support

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., approaches a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker to conduct aerial refueling during a bomber task force mission over the South China Sea, May 31, 2024. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

