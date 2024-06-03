BTF flies farther with 909th ARS support

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling with a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a bomber task force mission over the South China Sea, May 31, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating U.S. Air Force ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 21:52
    Photo ID: 8447833
    VIRIN: 240531-F-VQ804-1045
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USPACOM
    B-1B
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    BTF

