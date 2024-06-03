A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling with a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a bomber task force mission over the South China Sea, May 31, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating U.S. Air Force ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 21:52
|Photo ID:
|8447833
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-VQ804-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BTF flies farther with 909th ARS support [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT