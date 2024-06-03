Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates newest master sergeants

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 374th Airlift Wing take a commemorative photo during the master sergeant release party at Yokota Air Base, May 31, 2024. Air Force officials selected 5,500 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant out of 29,497 eligible, for a selection rate of 18.65 percent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

