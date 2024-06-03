Members of the 374th Airlift Wing take a commemorative photo during the master sergeant release party at Yokota Air Base, May 31, 2024. Air Force officials selected 5,500 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant out of 29,497 eligible, for a selection rate of 18.65 percent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8447817
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-SL055-1210
|Resolution:
|6829x4553
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota celebrates newest master sergeants, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
