Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise

During the past week more than 5,000 Soldiers have arrived at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana to take part in a month-long training exercise led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. As they arrive the Soldiers in-process, gather gear, help offload vehicles from trains and semis, perform maintenance checks, and install MILES (multiple integrated laser engagement system) on everything from personal weapons to all varieties of vehicles, all while acclimating to the Louisiana heat and humidity. (32nd IBCT Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

