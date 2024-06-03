Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise [Image 19 of 27]

    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    During the past week more than 5,000 Soldiers have arrived at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana to take part in a month-long training exercise led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. As they arrive the Soldiers in-process, gather gear, help offload vehicles from trains and semis, perform maintenance checks, and install MILES (multiple integrated laser engagement system) on everything from personal weapons to all varieties of vehicles, all while acclimating to the Louisiana heat and humidity. (32nd IBCT Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8447628
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-OK054-1001
    Resolution: 4852x3235
    Size: 11.16 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise
    Red Arrow Leads the Way in Upcoming Joint Readiness Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT