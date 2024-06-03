Commodore LeRaye visits USS Vermont

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (May 30, 2024) Rear. Adm.
Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet, second from left, Royal
Australian Navy Commodore Daniel LeRaye, Director General Collins Submarine Program,
second from right, and Cmdr. Michael Lilleberg, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-
attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), right, receive a brief from the submarine’s supply
officer in the wardroom of the Vermont during a visit May 30. The Pacific Submarine Force
provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land
strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare
capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy
Biler)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8447480
|VIRIN:
|240530-N-SS492-2157
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
