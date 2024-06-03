Commodore LeRaye visits USS Vermont

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (May 30, 2024) Rear. Adm.

Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, briefs Royal Australian

Navy Commodore Daniel LeRaye, Director General Collins Submarine Program, second from

left, in the control room of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792)

during a visit May 30. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-

submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance,

reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S.

Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

