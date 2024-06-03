Commodore LeRaye visits USS Vermont

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (May 30, 2024) Cmdr.

Michael Lilleberg, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont

(SSN 792), left, briefs Royal Australian Navy Commodore Daniel LeRaye, Director General

Collins Submarine Program, during a visit May 30. The Pacific Submarine Force provides

strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike,

intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities

around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024