Commodore LeRaye visits USS Vermont

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (May 30, 2024) Cmdr.
Michael Lilleberg, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont
(SSN 792), left, briefs Royal Australian Navy Commodore Daniel LeRaye, Director General
Collins Submarine Program, during a visit May 30. The Pacific Submarine Force provides
strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike,
intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities
around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
