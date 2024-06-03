Commodore LeRaye visits USS Vermont

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (May 30, 2024) Cmdr.
Michael Lilleberg, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont
(SSN 792), center, briefs Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Pacific
Fleet, right, and Royal Australian Navy Commodore Daniel LeRaye, Director General Collins
Submarine Program, left, during a visit May 30. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic
deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence,
surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the
globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
