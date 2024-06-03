Commodore LeRaye visits USS Vermont

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (May 30, 2024) Rear. Adm.

Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Royal Australian

Navy Commodore Daniel LeRaye, Director General Collins Submarine Program, left, tour the

Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) during a visit May 30. The

Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface

warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning,

and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass

Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

