    Commodore LeRaye Visits USS Vermont [Image 2 of 6]

    Commodore LeRaye Visits USS Vermont

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer B Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - (May 30, 2024) Rear. Adm.
    Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Royal Australian
    Navy Commodore Daniel LeRaye, Director General Collins Submarine Program, left, tour the
    Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) during a visit May 30. The
    Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface
    warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning,
    and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass
    Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8447436
    VIRIN: 240530-N-SS492-2024
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commodore LeRaye Visits USS Vermont [Image 6 of 6], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

