Attendees of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month opening ceremony pose for a group photo at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 3, 2024. The opening ceremony featured speeches from base leaders who spoke on the importance of recognizing the contributions and achievements of LGBTQI+ U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8447424 VIRIN: 240603-F-JU986-1090 Resolution: 7764x3560 Size: 25.35 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alyssa Bankston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.