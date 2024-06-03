Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander (left), and U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander (right), sign the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month Proclamation at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 3, 2024.
The Department of Defense recognizes LGBTQI+ Pride Month to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQI+ U.S. service members who have bravely served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)
