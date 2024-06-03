U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander (left), and U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander (right), sign the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month Proclamation at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 3, 2024.

The Department of Defense recognizes LGBTQI+ Pride Month to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQI+ U.S. service members who have bravely served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8447422 VIRIN: 240603-F-JU986-1076 Resolution: 7810x5504 Size: 13.77 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alyssa Bankston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.