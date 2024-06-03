Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month [Image 6 of 7]

    Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander (left), and U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander (right), sign the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month Proclamation at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 3, 2024.
    The Department of Defense recognizes LGBTQI+ Pride Month to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQI+ U.S. service members who have bravely served and sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8447422
    VIRIN: 240603-F-JU986-1076
    Resolution: 7810x5504
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Pride
    MAFB
    LGBT
    LGBTQI+

