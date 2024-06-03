U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander, delivers a speech during the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month opening ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 3, 2024. During the ceremony, McGhee, along with U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander, signed the LGBTQI+ Pride Month Proclamation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8447420 VIRIN: 240603-F-JU986-1055 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.29 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alyssa Bankston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.