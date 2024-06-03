U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, 91st Missile Wing commander, delivers a speech during the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month opening ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 3, 2024. During the ceremony, McGhee, along with U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander, signed the LGBTQI+ Pride Month Proclamation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8447420
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-JU986-1055
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.29 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Minot kicks off LGBTQI+ Pride Month [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alyssa Bankston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT