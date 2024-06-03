Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall hosts 2024 AAPI Heritage Month event [Image 3 of 3]

    Tyndall hosts 2024 AAPI Heritage Month event

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trishia Villaruel, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply central storage journeyman, serves Halo-Halo, a traditional Filipino dessert, to Airmen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 31, 2024. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month where the culture, history and achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are celebrated in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 15:13
    Photo ID: 8447154
    VIRIN: 240531-F-LY429-1030
    Resolution: 4634x2607
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Diversity
    ACC
    May
    USAF
    Tyndall
    AAPI

