Tyndall hosts 2024 AAPI Heritage Month event

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trishia Villaruel, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply central storage journeyman, serves Halo-Halo, a traditional Filipino dessert, to Airmen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 31, 2024. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month where the culture, history and achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are celebrated in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

