Tyndall hosts 2024 AAPI Heritage Month event

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tristan Sotto, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron command support squadron section chief, stirs food during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 31, 2024. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Tyndall hosted a cultural day event, which included traditional cuisines, dances and opportunities for service members and families alike to educate and showcase their respective cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

