Tyndall hosts 2024 AAPI Heritage Month event

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Kongaika, 325th Maintenance Group commander, performs a Haka dance during an event for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 31, 2024. May was originally designated AAPI Heritage Month in 1992, in order to honor the contributions and accomplishments of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

