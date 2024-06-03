GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 31, 2024) Sailors, Marines and civilians stationed aboard Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) meet with local community members and leaders at a First Friday event held at the National Museum of the American Sailor, May 31, 2024. First Friday is an NSGL initiative to create closer bonds and relationships between NSGL and the local community in Illinois. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 15:05 Photo ID: 8447132 VIRIN: 240531-N-HR150-2074 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.04 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSGL Holds First Friday Event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.