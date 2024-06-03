Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Holds First Friday Event [Image 3 of 7]

    NSGL Holds First Friday Event

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 31, 2024) Sailors, Marines and civilians stationed aboard Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) meet with local community members and leaders at a First Friday event held at the National Museum of the American Sailor, May 31, 2024. First Friday is an NSGL initiative to create closer bonds and relationships between NSGL and the local community in Illinois. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 15:05
    Photo ID: 8447130
    VIRIN: 240531-N-HR150-2042
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSGL Holds First Friday Event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Comedy
    MWR
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Jim Gaffigan

