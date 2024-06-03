Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB [Image 8 of 8]

    15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, sits in briefing at the 333rd Fighter Squadron during his visit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2024. Gen. Lyons visited Seymour Johnson AFB to get a first-hand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, day to day operations and meet Seymour’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 15:05
    Photo ID: 8447124
    VIRIN: 210524-F-RS022-1196
    This work, 15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing

