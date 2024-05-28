2024 Security Forces Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Holcomb, 436th Mission Support Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Maj. Daniel Parsons, incoming 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 31, 2024. Parsons was previously the executive officer for Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

