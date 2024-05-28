Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Security Forces Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    2024 Security Forces Change of Command

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David S. Ratté, center, outgoing 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Holcomb, 436th Mission Support Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 31, 2024. The ceremony saw Ratté relinquish command to Maj. Daniel Parsons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:29
    This work, 2024 Security Forces Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

