U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David S. Ratté, outgoing 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, accepts a final salute from his unit during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 31, 2024. The ceremony saw Ratté relinquish command to Maj. Daniel C. Parsons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8446114
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-HB412-1271
|Resolution:
|5440x3619
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Security Forces Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT