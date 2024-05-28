2024 Security Forces Change of Command

Airmen from the 436th Security Forces Squadron give Maj. Daniel C. Parsons, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, his first salute as squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 31, 2024. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. David S. Ratté relinquish command to Parsons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

