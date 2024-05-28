Airmen from the 436th Security Forces Squadron give Maj. Daniel C. Parsons, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, his first salute as squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 31, 2024. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. David S. Ratté relinquish command to Parsons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8446113
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-DJ256-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Security Forces Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
