    820th BDG trains static-line jump proficiency [Image 13 of 15]

    820th BDG trains static-line jump proficiency

    MOODY AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Christian Little 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group parachute above Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Apr. 25, 2024. BDG units are trained and equipped to perform airborne insertion, air assault operations, airfield security assessments, base defense, mounted and dismounted patrolling, and command and control of defensive forces for one large base or several small sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8446089
    VIRIN: 240425-F-TF384-2267
    Resolution: 5401x3601
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820th BDG trains static-line jump proficiency [Image 15 of 15], by Capt. Christian Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

