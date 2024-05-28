820th BDG trains static-line jump proficiency

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 820th Base Defense Group parachutes above Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Apr. 25, 2024. BDG units are trained and equipped to perform airborne insertion, air assault operations, airfield security assessments, base defense, mounted and dismounted patrolling, and command and control of defensive forces for one large base or several small sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christian Little)

