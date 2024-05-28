CDRUSINDOPACOM meets with U.S. service members while in Singapore

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits joint U.S. service members assigned to Logistics Group Western Pacific/Commander, Task Force 73, during a visit to Singapore, June 3, 2024. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

