    CDRUSINDOPACOM meets with U.S. service members while in Singapore [Image 4 of 4]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM meets with U.S. service members while in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, thanks Capt. Sean Lewis, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, during a visit to Singapore, June 3, 2024. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Singapore
    DESRON 7
    USINDOPACOM
    Partnership COMLOG WESTPAC

