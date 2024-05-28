USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold Crew) Arrives Apra Harbor Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May. 29, 2024) – The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold Crew) transits Apra Harbor, May 29 to conduct a scheduled port visit at Naval Base Guam. This port visit reflects the strategic importance of Guam and the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The visit further enhances significant partnerships shared between DoD, the government of Guam and the island community. The presence of the SSBN in Guam demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine forces and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

