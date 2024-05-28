Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold Crew) Arrives Apra Harbor Guam [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold Crew) Arrives Apra Harbor Guam

    GUAM

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 29, 2024) – Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jordan Hicks, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, rides in an MH-60S Seakhawk as the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold Crew) arrives at Naval Base Guam, May 29 for a scheduled port visit. This visit reflects the strategic importance of Guam and the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The visit further enhances significant partnerships shared between DoD, the government of Guam and the island community. The presence of the SSBN in Guam demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine forces and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 00:47
    Photo ID: 8445400
    VIRIN: 240529-N-YQ428-1073
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold Crew) Arrives Apra Harbor Guam [Image 6 of 6], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Submarine
    USS Frank Cable
    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743)

