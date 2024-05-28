37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer pilot assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, deboards an aircraft after returning from a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2024. U.S. The multi-mission B-1 bomber can rapidly deliver precision and non-precision munitions against any adversary, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

Date Taken: 06.01.2024
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU