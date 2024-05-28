Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer pilot assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, deboards an aircraft after returning from a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2024. U.S. The multi-mission B-1 bomber can rapidly deliver precision and non-precision munitions against any adversary, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 20:47
    Photo ID: 8445297
    VIRIN: 240601-F-HX125-1119
    Resolution: 5202x7803
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

